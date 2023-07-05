Piggott holds Fourth of July Picnic

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Piggott held its Fourth of July Picnic on Tuesday.

The picnic has been held for years on July Fourth, and Fred Ort, president of the Piggott Cemetery Association said sometimes it’s more than just an Independence Day celebration.

“Families have reunions here, classes will hold their annual reunions as well,” he said.

Ort said there was something for everyone at the picnic.

There were several food stands, games, and rides at this year’s celebration. There was also a parade hosted earlier in the morning, Ort said it brings people from all places.

“We had a long parade, we have politicians come and speak. We have entertainment all day. We have beauty contests from babies all the way up going on all day,” he said. “I just like to see the community come together here and this is one of the main things we support our cemetery with.”

The picnic ended with a fireworks show.

