Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police investigate shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Branson Landing.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say one victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police have not released any information about the shooter in the case.

Watch for more updates throughout the morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Highway 168 was closed following a three-vehicle crash
Highway reopens following crash with injuries
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
Teen dies following vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident
2023 Freedom Fest planned for Fourth of July holiday
Freedom Fest planned for Fourth of July holiday

Latest News

Troopers say a Poplar Bluff man suffered moderate injuries after hitting a deer while driving a...
Poplar Bluff man injured after motorcycle hits deer, overturns
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
Man arrested for firing shot
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.