Poplar Bluff man injured after motorcycle hits deer, overturns

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was injured after troopers say he hit a deer while driving a motorcycle.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old man was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson eastbound on County Road 421, about 6 miles north of Poplar Bluff, when he hit a deer in the road and the motorcycle overturned.

The crash happened around 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Troopers say the man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

