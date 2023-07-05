Poplar Bluff man injured after motorcycle hits deer, overturns
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was injured after troopers say he hit a deer while driving a motorcycle.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old man was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson eastbound on County Road 421, about 6 miles north of Poplar Bluff, when he hit a deer in the road and the motorcycle overturned.
The crash happened around 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
Troopers say the man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.