Rider starting pitcher Dylan Heine grad transfers to Arkansas State

Arkansas State baseball continues to bolster their roster via the portal.

Rider starting pitcher Dylan Heine will grad transfer to the Red Wolves. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility.

Excited for the next chapter at Arkansas State! Go Red Wolves! pic.twitter.com/dvXRzVVPt6 — Dylan Heine (@dylan_heine) June 26, 2023

Heine appeared in 15 games this past season, he was 4 and 4 with a 5.37 ERA. One of those starts was in a NCAA Regional at Coastal Carolina. The New Jersey native had 48 strikeouts in 68 plus innings of work. His best performance was on March 31st. Dylan tossed 7 shutout innings, striking out 7 in a win over Niagara.

Arkansas State Baseball

Recent Commits for 2024 Season

P Dylan Heine (Rider)

IF Elijah Nichols (South Arkansas CC - Rivercrest)

P Jett Sutton (Marion)

P Kole Turner (Three Rivers)

P Jelle van der Leile (Hill College)

C Hunter Ryan (Eastern Oklahoma State)

IF Cade Tucker (Northern Oklahoma)

IF/OF Nyan Hayes (Howard College)

OF Jayden Hill (Vernon College)

HS Signees

P Jackson Downing (Liberty North - MO)

IF Aidan Houseworth (Chaminade - MO)

P Collin Maloney (Mehlville - MO)

P Deuce Musial II (Notre Dame Academy - WI)

