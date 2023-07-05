Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rider starting pitcher Dylan Heine grad transfers to Arkansas State

Rider pitcher Dylan Heine announced recently he would grad transfer to Arkansas State.
Rider pitcher Dylan Heine announced recently he would grad transfer to Arkansas State.(Source: Rider Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball continues to bolster their roster via the portal.

Rider starting pitcher Dylan Heine will grad transfer to the Red Wolves. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility.

Heine appeared in 15 games this past season, he was 4 and 4 with a 5.37 ERA. One of those starts was in a NCAA Regional at Coastal Carolina. The New Jersey native had 48 strikeouts in 68 plus innings of work. His best performance was on March 31st. Dylan tossed 7 shutout innings, striking out 7 in a win over Niagara.

Arkansas State Baseball

Recent Commits for 2024 Season

P Dylan Heine (Rider)

IF Elijah Nichols (South Arkansas CC - Rivercrest)

P Jett Sutton (Marion)

P Kole Turner (Three Rivers)

P Jelle van der Leile (Hill College)

C Hunter Ryan (Eastern Oklahoma State)

IF Cade Tucker (Northern Oklahoma)

IF/OF Nyan Hayes (Howard College)

OF Jayden Hill (Vernon College)

HS Signees

P Jackson Downing (Liberty North - MO)

IF Aidan Houseworth (Chaminade - MO)

P Collin Maloney (Mehlville - MO)

P Deuce Musial II (Notre Dame Academy - WI)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Highway 168 was closed following a three-vehicle crash
Highway reopens following crash with injuries
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
Teen dies following vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
One Arkansas couple is hurting after finding their wedding planner stolen after a car break-in.
Thieves steal couple’s wedding plans from car
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident

Latest News

Five Region 8 Razorbacks named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class
Malvern TE Kealen Juniel commits to Arkansas State
2023 State of A-State: Women's Golf
The State of A-State is summer profiles on several Arkansas State sports.
2023 State of A-State: Women’s Golf