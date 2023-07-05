Two hurt after malfunction at firework show

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were hurt during a firework show in Cherokee Village police said.

Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction at the town’s firework show on Tuesday, July 4.

He could not release the extent of their injuries but said an ambulance was called.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

