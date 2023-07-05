Energy Alert
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.

Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during the evening hours on Tuesday, July 4.(Pixabay)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during the evening hours on Tuesday, July 4.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram northbound on County Road 351 when the vehicle ran off the right side of roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch, and overturned.

At 8:13 p.m., MSHP responded. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital for moderate injuries.

18-year-old Ashley Smitherman, a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured during the crash and was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis University.

Both the juvenile and Smitherman were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

