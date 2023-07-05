Veteran organizations hold inaugural car show

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple of veteran organizations held their inaugural car show in Paragould on Tuesday.

Cars, trucks, and motorcycles took center stage at the Veteran Appreciation Day Car Show.

Mark Davis and Kenny Wright are both members of organizations devoted to veterans and their families. They said the idea for the car show came after finding out a Fourth of July parade wouldn’t be held in Greene County.

“We teamed up; American Legion and the VFW and decided, “let’s try to do something that’s going to promote veterans around the area,” said Kenny Wright, commander of the American Legion, Post 17.

The first show brought over fifty vehicles, from cars, vans, trucks, and motorcycles. Winners were picked from different categories.

“Everybody wanted to come out here and show off what they had, they wanted to show their pretty car or pretty truck or bike or whatever,” said Wright.

There was concern about the turnout, with organizers saying they had just over a month to prepare.

However, those concerns were put to rest as the show even ran out of room for cars.

“You had all ages here, and that’s what’s so heartwarming. Little kids, older people and we are very fortunate to live in this community,” Wright said.

While the show provided fun for everyone, Davis and Wright said the show was put together for veterans like them.

“To allow the veterans within our community to know that the veteran organizations are out there to support them, that’s the main thing,” said Mark Davis, commander of the VFW Post 2242.

Davis and Wright said they plan on bringing back the show next year.

