Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

3-year-old dies after wandering away from playground, found facedown in lake

Nebraska authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after falling into a lake. (Source: WOWT)
By WOWT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska say a child who wandered away from her family and fell into a lake over the holiday weekend has died.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a 3-year-old girl was reported missing last Saturday after she walked away from her father while they were at a park playground.

Officers said they were called by the girl’s father about her going missing before the mother ended up finding the child facedown in Lake Zorinsky.

The department said a person was performing CPR on the girl when officers arrived at the lake. They took over lifesaving measures until medics arrived.

The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Omaha police did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death appear in court
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024
FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on...
New York City’s Rikers Island, facing possible federal takeover, found violating safety standards
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024