Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Boy, 5, falls at least 15 feet from waterslide at Ga. amusement park

Dispatchers described the 5-year-old boy’s injuries as “complaining of pain all over, a laceration to the leg and back pain.” (WTVC via CNN)
By WTVC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WTVC) - A visitor to a Georgia amusement park witnessed a terrifying accident when a 5-year-old boy “flew out” of a 15-to-20-foot waterslide onto the ground below.

A Fourth of July holiday spent at the Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park quickly turned into something Ginger Bence will never forget. She says she was watching her kids play when she saw a little boy fall from a green and yellow waterslide.

“We saw a kid. He flew out halfway out of the tube,” Bence said. “I was terrified.”

She says the boy was unconscious for minutes before any staff came.

“He was struggling a lot, like he was in so much pain. But I just want to know if he’s OK and how they’re doing,” Bence said.

The Catoosa County Fire Department confirms the 5-year-old fell off the 15-to-20-foot waterslide and was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers described the child’s injuries as “complaining of pain all over, a laceration to the leg and back pain.”

His current condition is unknown.

Georgia’s Insurance and Fire Safety Division, the state agency that oversees amusement parks, is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Highway 168 was closed following a three-vehicle crash
Highway reopens following crash with injuries
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
Teen dies following vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
For third day, it was the hottest day on Earth, as global temperature matches record set Tuesday
Ohio man who raped, impregnated 9-year-old girl sentenced
Boy injured at amusement park 'flew out' of waterslide, park visitor says
Sentencing underway for El Paso Walmart shooter who killed 23