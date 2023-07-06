Couple arrested for locking person inside home

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Brookland couple after they were accused of abusing an adult man.

According to the affidavit, the Brookland Police Department was called to a home in the 300 block of School Street on Saturday, July 1 to investigate a man claiming he was locked in a room and needed help.

When an officer arrived at the home, they noticed no one else except the victim was inside the home.

The victim told the officer he had been locked in the room by Aaron and Tina Gibson on Friday before leaving on a trip to Hardy.

The affidavit said the victim tried to open the window but was unable to because the screws had been placed in the window seal.

The victim told the officer he had no food or water and needed help.

Officers were eventually able to get in contact with Aaron and Tina and told them they needed to come back to the home.

After other units arrived to help the responding officer, they were able to locate an unlocked window leading into another room of the home.

Officers were then able to get the victim and free him.

They reported that the victim was “clearly food and water deprived.”

Officers noted that the doorknob to the room they had freed the victim from was reversed to that it could be locked from the hallway.

Clothes soaked with urine were also located on the floor of the bedroom.

According to the affidavit, police conducted interviews with Aaron and Tina on Monday, July 3.

Both initially denied the allegations that they had locked the victim in the room.

However, the affidavit said after an officer “reminded Tina that this was a criminal investigation and truthful responses to questions were needed,” Tina admitted to officers that she and her husband would lock the victim in the room and leave for extended periods of time.

Tina added she was aware the victim had Alzheimer’s disease.

Aaron also later admitted to locking the victim in the room with no access to food, water, or a restroom, saying it had been going on for about two to three years.

The affidavit said Aaron further admitted to screwing the window shut and reversing the doorknob so that it would lock from the outside.

Following the interviews, Aaron and Tina were taken into custody.

On Tuesday, July 4, a judge found probable cause to charge both Aaron and Tina with abuse of adults and first-degree false imprisonment.

Each of their bonds was set at $500,000 cash/surety.

They’re next court appearances are set for August 25 at the Craighead County Courthouse.

