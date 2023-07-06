Energy Alert
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice seeking to give Cleotha Henderson the death penalty.

The DA filed the notice in Henderson’s hearing on Thursday morning.

Henderson is charged with the murder and kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher in September 2022.

Investigators say he kidnapped her while she was on an early morning jog.

Her body was found days later.

He’s also accused of raping Alicia Franklin who has filed a lawsuit to try and hold the city legally liable over her untested rape kit.

Her lawsuit was recently dismissed but her attorneys are trying to revive the case.

