Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Despite rain, drought conditions persist in Northeast Arkansas

Farmers across Sharp County say they are thankful for the rain, but more is needed to eradicate...
Farmers across Sharp County say they are thankful for the rain, but more is needed to eradicate drought conditions.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Many parts of Northeast Arkansas received rain on Wednesday evening for the first time since May.

Farmers across Sharp County say they are thankful for the rain, but more is needed to eradicate drought conditions.

Farmer Tyler Cole cuts hay on land all across Northeast Arkansas and said hay cutting is touch and go, depending on where rain has fallen.

“It’s gotten a little better towards the middle of the season. The second cutting looks good in some places, but in others, it’s not too promising,” Cole said.

On top of harvesting hay, Cole also owns cattle, which are being given fresh water due to pond levels being low.

“We’ve had some ponds that have been issues for cows. This farm we’re on, we’re actually running water troughs for them and keeping freshwater just because of the stagnant water,” he explained.

The National Drought Monitor, updated on Thursday, shows a majority of the area to be in a “D0″ category.

Cole said he believes in areas, it’s dryer than the monitor shows.

“In some places, it’s accurate. In some places, I think it’s a little dryer than it shows,” he said.

Farmers in the area are optimistic as rain chances increase over the next week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

Luau Ice in Batesville is serving up snow cones and lemonade for the summer. But there is...
Luau Ice prepares teens with disabilities for the workforce
Multiple growers say they opened shop and began selling watermelon and cantaloupe in the last...
Cave City watermelon season in full swing
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
In Hardy, multiple businesses have said this year has either broken or nearly broken a record.
Spring River businesses ‘breaking records’ with extended holiday weekend