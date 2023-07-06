Despite rain, drought conditions persist in Northeast Arkansas

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Many parts of Northeast Arkansas received rain on Wednesday evening for the first time since May.

Farmers across Sharp County say they are thankful for the rain, but more is needed to eradicate drought conditions.

Farmer Tyler Cole cuts hay on land all across Northeast Arkansas and said hay cutting is touch and go, depending on where rain has fallen.

“It’s gotten a little better towards the middle of the season. The second cutting looks good in some places, but in others, it’s not too promising,” Cole said.

On top of harvesting hay, Cole also owns cattle, which are being given fresh water due to pond levels being low.

“We’ve had some ponds that have been issues for cows. This farm we’re on, we’re actually running water troughs for them and keeping freshwater just because of the stagnant water,” he explained.

The National Drought Monitor, updated on Thursday, shows a majority of the area to be in a “D0″ category.

Cole said he believes in areas, it’s dryer than the monitor shows.

“In some places, it’s accurate. In some places, I think it’s a little dryer than it shows,” he said.

Farmers in the area are optimistic as rain chances increase over the next week.

