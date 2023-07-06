Empty the shelter campaign now underway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to empty the shelter!

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is participating in the Bissel Pet Foundation’s national adoption event in hopes of finding homes for all the furry friends at the shelter.

Lisa Trevathan with the Humane Society said that adopting an animal from the shelter does something for more than just the pet you’re taking home.

“It’s not just you’re saving one life when you adopt from here, you’re saving two because you’re taking one to your home that’s opening up another kennel for another one that’s waiting in the wings to come in,” Trevathan said.

The event started on Thursday and goes on through the end of July, with the goal of clearing every pet out of the shelter.

Trevathan said once you get to their website, the process of finding a new furry friend is just a few clicks away.

“We want to get everyone like these guys, get them out of the shelter, and get them into a loving home,” said Trevathan.

Dogs and puppies are $45 dollars, and cats and kittens are $25.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.