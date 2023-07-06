Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for Poplar Bluff woman

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) - Authorities have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a Poplar Bluff woman.

Agnes Zeeb, 80, was last seen Wednesday, July 5, around 12 p.m. at her home on Christopher Lane in Poplar Bluff.

A news release said Zeeb is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She may be in a 2010 Lincoln Navigator.

A neighbor found an open door at her home, and she and her vehicle were not at the residence.

If you know where Zeeb you are asked to call 911 or the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 573-785-8444.

