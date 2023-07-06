Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Expert advice on student loan repayment options

In 2020, 55% of students who earned a bachelor’s degree graduated with student debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly one in five Americans, including many recent college graduates, has student loan debt, according to NerdWallet.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said new graduates typically must begin repaying student loans six months after graduation.

Dale said it’s important to log into loan servicer sites early to determine when payments start and how much they will be.

“My advice would be to call the university or contact the lender that holds the loan and go through the different plans,” Dale said. “There’s also a calculator on the federal aid website that students can go to navigate and put in different numbers to see which loan plan is the best.”

Dale walked through the three main different types of student loan plans:

Standard plan: A basic ten-year plan with set payments and interest throughout the loan term. This is the quickest repayment plan.

Graduated repayment plan: Repayment terms are income based. Repayments are adjusted to income level every two years.

Extended repayment plan: This plan is only available to those with over $30,000 in student loan debt. It is a 25-year term with set monthly payments for those who qualify.

Dale explained that there are other plans to consider, and borrowers typically have the option to switch repayment plans once a year.

Dale urged borrowers to stay on top of the paperwork required with any repayment plan and to consult with their college or university if there are any questions.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after East Palestine derailment
Farmers across Sharp County say they are thankful for the rain, but more is needed to eradicate...
Despite rain, drought conditions persist in Northeast Arkansas
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father-in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Families confront the Texas Walmart gunman in court. Some forgive him, others want the death penalty
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there