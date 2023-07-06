Farmers coming together to help the community

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers in Tyronza have been pitching in and planting corn, and being a community field, anyone can come and take as much as they want.

With over a dozen acres of sweet corn free for the taking, this has helped combat hunger across the small farming town.

Farmers help with both materials and maintenance. One resident said that is some of the best sweet corn she has had and said the field is a true blessing.

“This is my home and these people are very special to me in this place, and we all help each other and we all love each other,” said Cheryl Woods.

Woods said that employees and businesses across the area will help with both water and fertilizer. Woods added that this is something that they hope will continue.

“We have so many farmers that is around and then they do for all of us and we appreciate everything that they do for us.”, said Woods.

