Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Farmers coming together to help the community

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers in Tyronza have been pitching in and planting corn, and being a community field, anyone can come and take as much as they want.

With over a dozen acres of sweet corn free for the taking, this has helped combat hunger across the small farming town.

Farmers help with both materials and maintenance. One resident said that is some of the best sweet corn she has had and said the field is a true blessing.

“This is my home and these people are very special to me in this place, and we all help each other and we all love each other,” said Cheryl Woods.

Woods said that employees and businesses across the area will help with both water and fertilizer. Woods added that this is something that they hope will continue.

“We have so many farmers that is around and then they do for all of us and we appreciate everything that they do for us.”, said Woods.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
The Southern Tenant Farmers museum is expanding to allow more guests to tour the museum.
A museum and historic building is getting a new look
Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash
Road reopends after two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro
the flyer gives you all the details you need to head to the festival this Saturday.
Festival raising money for drug awareness