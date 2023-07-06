Energy Alert
Festival raising money for drug awareness

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For car lovers out there, you have a chance to show off your ride on a day full of family fun at the Nettleton Baptist Church.

Saturday will be the Dare to Show Your Ride fundraiser for the Jonesboro Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program.

Officer Mekhi Williams with JPD said this money goes a long way toward helping kids around the area stay off drugs.

“We are showing how to say no to drugs, have a better future, making good choices we also teach them about peer pressure, bullying, how to communicate with others and actually all the money contributes to shirts and their books no charge at all,” Williams said.

With a 30-dollar entry fee, anyone can be a winner and it is a chance to have all types of family fun.

