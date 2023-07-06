Full road closure scheduled for part of Craighead County

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A full road closure has been scheduled for a part of Craighead County.

The closure will be on Monday, July 10, on Highway 135 near Caraway.

According to ARDOT, the closure is expected to last for approximately six weeks.

Both lanes will be closed as crews work to replace the bridge on Highway 135.

The detour route will use Highways 139, 148, and 158, and traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels.

