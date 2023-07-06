Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Full road closure scheduled for part of Craighead County

A full road closure has been scheduled for a part of Craighead County
A full road closure has been scheduled for a part of Craighead County(WLUC)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A full road closure has been scheduled for a part of Craighead County.

The closure will be on Monday, July 10, on Highway 135 near Caraway.

According to ARDOT, the closure is expected to last for approximately six weeks.

Both lanes will be closed as crews work to replace the bridge on Highway 135.

The detour route will use Highways 139, 148, and 158, and traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels.

For more travel information, visit IDriveArkansas.com

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

Farmers across Sharp County say they are thankful for the rain, but more is needed to eradicate...
Despite rain, drought conditions persist in Northeast Arkansas
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death appear in court
The funeral for Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett was held Thursday
Funeral held for Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke