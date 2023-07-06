Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Funeral held for Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett

The funeral for Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett was held Thursday
The funeral for Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett was held Thursday
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The funeral for Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett was held Thursday.

The funeral occurred on July 6 at 2 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

Ryan Mallett was born on June 5, 1988, in Batesville and died on June 27, 2023, in Destin, Florida due to drowning.

According to the obituary, Mallett was known as a big-hearted and fun-loving guy who enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach, and most notably, playing sports.

Ryan was preceded in death by his father Jim Mallett, grandparents Morse and Lula Mallett, grandfather Malcolm Burnette, uncles David Burnette and Danny Mallett.

Among his surviving family are his mother, Debbie Mallett, sister Lauren Hays, brother-in-law Justin Hays, nieces Hadley and Harper Hays, nephew Davis Hays, grandmother Gail Burnette, and girlfriend, Madison Carter, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

In place of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions to go to the Mallettown Cemetary in Springfield, Arkansas, the Ryan Mallett Memorial Scholarship Mountain Home High School, or any children’s charity.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death appear in court
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the intersection of Main Street and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury blocking Johnson Avenue
Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound