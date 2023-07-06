Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hayti Mayor addresses police decrease

The city of Hayti is down to one police officer on the department after losing its police chief.
The city of Hayti is down to one police officer on the department after losing its police chief.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - The city of Hayti is down to one police officer in the department after losing its police chief.

Hayti Mayor Lisa Green said the department has been dealing with a shortage for a while due to several reasons.

“We don’t have the funds like some of the bigger towns have and if some say, ‘they’re going to pay x dollars more,” she said. “Some personnel issues that I can’t discuss because it’s personnel. It has been a hard task trying to get officers, recruit officers to come and work.”

The mayor said the department hasn’t been fully staffed for a while, and the one officer works a twelve-hour shift.

She said the town has received help from other departments, including the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office. She said the city is currently paying those officers to patrol on their days off from the Sheriff’s Office.

“If we do not contract with the sheriff’s office for the deputies to be here in our city on their days off the response time could be anywhere from probably and I’m just guessing here to 15 to 20 minutes,” she said.

The mayor said that plan is only temporary, as the goal is to bring a fully staffed police department to Hayti, by bringing a former Hayti police officer to recruit police officers.

“This ex-police officer that is coming, he thinks he can get a few people to come back to work and to help build the police force back up,” she said.

She said the city plans to bring the department back to 8 full-time officers and bring in a police chief.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Highway 168 was closed following a three-vehicle crash
Highway reopens following crash with injuries
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
Teen dies following vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
Man arrested for leading police on chase in Craighead County
Arkansas State men's basketball describes summer workouts so far
Rider starting pitcher Dylan Heine grad transfers to Arkansas State