July 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are in a bit of an active pattern to end the week and going into the weekend.

If you woke up early enough, a lot of us saw rainfall this morning.

Your commute this morning should be mostly dry.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies today, with scattered thunderstorm chances increasing by the late afternoon into the evening.

Highs right around 90°. Scattered storms early tonight, then partly cloudy later with lows in the lower-70s.

We will end the week with isolated storms on Friday. Higher rain and thunderstorm chances return by the weekend.

There is a LOW chance for a few strong to severe storms this weekend, and a bigger concern will be the rainfall.

We could see generally 1″-3″ of rain over the next week. That will help fight back any drought conditions across Region 8.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued overnight for a Poplar Bluff woman, details of what led authorities to issue the alert.

A Craighead County couple each has a half-million-dollar bond; a look at the charges they face.

The state of Arkansas revenue numbers are in; find out how much it has in surplus.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas reacts to the discovery of cocaine in the White House.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

