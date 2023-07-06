Energy Alert
July 6: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are in a bit of an active pattern to end the week and going into the weekend.

If you woke up early enough, a lot of us saw rainfall this morning.

Your commute this morning should be mostly dry.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies today, with scattered thunderstorm chances increasing by the late afternoon into the evening.

Highs right around 90°. Scattered storms early tonight, then partly cloudy later with lows in the lower-70s.

We will end the week with isolated storms on Friday. Higher rain and thunderstorm chances return by the weekend.

There is a LOW chance for a few strong to severe storms this weekend, and a bigger concern will be the rainfall.

We could see generally 1″-3″ of rain over the next week. That will help fight back any drought conditions across Region 8.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued overnight for a Poplar Bluff woman, details of what led authorities to issue the alert.

A Craighead County couple each has a half-million-dollar bond; a look at the charges they face.

The state of Arkansas revenue numbers are in; find out how much it has in surplus.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas reacts to the discovery of cocaine in the White House.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
Man arrested for leading police on chase in Craighead County
Three teachers from Northeast Arkansas are among 14 named 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year...
3 Northeast Arkansas educators vying for Teacher of the Year

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Police need help finding Agnes Zeeb of Poplar Bluff, MO.
Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for Poplar Bluff woman
Aaron Gibson (left) and Tina Gibson (right) were arrested in Brookland for locking a person...
Couple arrested for locking person inside home
The city of Hayti is down to one police officer on the department after losing its police chief.
Hayti Mayor addresses police decrease