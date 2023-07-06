Luau Ice prepares teens with disabilities for the workforce

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Luau Ice in Batesville is serving up snow cones and lemonade for the summer. But there is something different about this pop-up business: you’ll only find teen employees with disabilities working there.

All of the workers are from local high schools. Angel Morgan is one of those students. In her brief time there, she’s already been promoted to manager for Luau Ice.

Morgan helps the other workers in any way that she can. She struggles with a reading disability and has developed a system to help herself and her co-workers avoid mixing up the snow cone flavors.

“I start with the red and then go all the way down to the clear one. So, it’s easier to remember,” Morgan said.

Christopher Gaither is another worker at Luau Ice. His autism and ADHD can make things overwhelming at work, which is why he uses headphones to block out the noise.

“By that machine [the snow cone machine] over there? It can be loud sometimes,” Gaither said.

Charity White, a transitions coordinator who oversees the operation, said the business was made possible through a $1,000 Walmart grant. It was applied for through Myers-Davis. The funding goes towards paying the rent and buying all the supplies for the summer business. The main goal is to help these teens get real job experience.

The students run the drive-through, make change, take inventory, cash out at the end of the day, and create social media advertisements for the business.

“They know that they’ll have real skills to put on a resume after this,” White said. “So, they’re really going to be employable.”

According to White, it’s been a learning experience for all of the teens. They’ve transitioned between different jobs and tasks to find their strengths, what they need to work on, and what they’re best at doing. A lot of the kids in the program also have barriers to employment, like transportation. So, the business provides it.

White has seen a huge improvement in the teenagers’ confidence since they started work.

She hopes on a broader scale, all businesses try to come up with ways to better help those with disabilities in the future.

“This is such an underserved population and I think an underappreciated population. These kids can do anything that any other kid can do. They just might need a few supports,” White said.

Luau Ice is located at 2505 N. Central Avenue in Batesville next to Dugger’s Food Mart. It’s open regularly Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but days and times may vary. You can go to its Facebook page for updated times and dates throughout the month.

