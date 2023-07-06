Man arrested for leading police on chase in Craighead County

Energy Alert
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person who led police on a chase down a Craighead County highway has been arrested.

According to Arkansas State Police Communications Director Cindy Murphy, the chase began on Wednesday, July 5 in Brookland on U.S. Highway 49.

Murphy said “tactical vehicle maneuvers” were used to stop the suspect.

The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.

Murphy said officers had to use a taser in order to take him into custody.

The suspect was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro to be evaluated before he was taken to the Craighead County Jail.

The incident is under investigation by ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division.

