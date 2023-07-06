Energy Alert
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound

Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.(Dunklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch and Madison Steward
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at a southeast Missouri dog pound.

Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal abuse.

According to online court records, he posted bond on June 20 and made his first court appearance on Thursday morning, July 6.

Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound

Hatton, Sr. is/was the only humane officer for the city of Campbell, Mo.

According to court documents, a Campbell police officer requested an investigation from the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office on June 4 regarding complaints of animal neglect.

Hatton, Sr. is accused of neglecting five dogs at the dog pound. Court documents state he failed to provide the dogs with needed veterinary care, sufficient food, water and proper shelter, including protection from the heat.

Investigators say two of the five dogs died. The remaining three dogs were reportedly malnourished with signs of weight loss, skin/coat issues and weakness/lethargy.

According to court documents, Hatton, Sr. told investigators the dogs were malnourished because he was out of town that weekend and said the dogs had been at the pound for more than a year.

Investigators say the National Weather Service reported temperature highs in Campbell that weekend as 93 degrees on June 2, 92 degrees on June 3 and 93 degrees on June 4.

They say the AC/ventilation system for the dog pound facility was not working, making the room temperature inside the facility hotter.

