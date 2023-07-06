A museum and historic building is getting a new look

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southern Tenant Farmers Museum will be receiving a 1.9-million-dollar grant that will be used to renovate and expand the museum that has been in operation for decades.

With the current size, they can only have about 20 people inside at a time, but with a new creative and unique approach the museum will be able to hold more people than ever.

The building that houses The Southern Tenant Farmers Museum in Tyronza has been around since the early 1920s.

Deloris James heard stories about her great-grandfather, whose picture now hangs in the museum.

“They asked if we had information on the things that went on in the community in those days and my parents were able to give them a lot of information and some pictures.”, said Deloris James.

The building is more than a museum. It has a lot of history behind it. It severed as the Bank of Tyronza, a barber shop, and many other things before being converted into a museum.

“So it housed the headquarters of the Southern Tenant Farmers Union in the museum.”, said Perry Toombs, who works with the Arkansas State University Heritage sites.

Right now they are short on room, only allowing a couple of groups to go through the museum at once, but they were able to come up with a very unique fix to the problem.

Across the street from the museum are unused grain bins. These will soon become part of the museum and serve as meeting areas and educational centers.

“It will become as usable indoor facility that will have a larger educational space and multi-purpose space that we can use for activities.”, said Adam Long, who works for Arkansas State Heritage Sites.

Once the grain bin renovation is complete, the number of people that can tour the museum will quadruple. Toombs said that the uniqueness of the bins will draw more people to town.

Long said that the grant was received on July 1st, with construction beginning soon, but he could not provide an estimated time of completion.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.