Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sewer system changing hands to save money

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDENBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - When you use the bathroom, you want two things, you want to make sure it works, and you want to pay the least amount of money possible. So two towns in Poinsett County are working together to make that possible for everyone.

In a city council meeting, Weiner decided to take over Waldenburg’s sewer system.

Weiner Mayor Jeremy Kimble said this is all because of Arkansas Department of Agriculture Act 605 which will increase what people must pay.

“They were going up; we were going up and us being a bigger company the prices won’t have to go up as steep as if they kept their own and Waldenburg wanted to do this to save their citizens some money,” Kimble said.

The two towns working together is not out of the ordinary as there is a four-mile pipe underground that has been supplying Waldenburg with water for years.

“Down the gravel road, we have a six-inch pipe supplying the town with water and then goes up and

Now this will not affect your sewer in Weiner and in Waldenburg, the only change comes to who you pay your bill to.

“Waldenburg side people will have to call us if they have a problem or have a question and pay the bills or drop it off at the city hall in Weiner instead of Waldenburg,” Kimble said.

This will take effect immediately thanks to the city council ruling.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

It’s time to empty the shelter!
Empty the shelter campaign now underway
Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
Farmers have been coming together to plant sweet corn since 2016 to help the community.
Farmers coming together to help the community
The Southern Tenant Farmers museum is expanding to allow more guests to tour the museum.
A museum and historic building is getting a new look