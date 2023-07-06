Sewer system changing hands to save money

WALDENBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - When you use the bathroom, you want two things, you want to make sure it works, and you want to pay the least amount of money possible. So two towns in Poinsett County are working together to make that possible for everyone.

In a city council meeting, Weiner decided to take over Waldenburg’s sewer system.

Weiner Mayor Jeremy Kimble said this is all because of Arkansas Department of Agriculture Act 605 which will increase what people must pay.

“They were going up; we were going up and us being a bigger company the prices won’t have to go up as steep as if they kept their own and Waldenburg wanted to do this to save their citizens some money,” Kimble said.

The two towns working together is not out of the ordinary as there is a four-mile pipe underground that has been supplying Waldenburg with water for years.

“Down the gravel road, we have a six-inch pipe supplying the town with water and then goes up and

Now this will not affect your sewer in Weiner and in Waldenburg, the only change comes to who you pay your bill to.

“Waldenburg side people will have to call us if they have a problem or have a question and pay the bills or drop it off at the city hall in Weiner instead of Waldenburg,” Kimble said.

This will take effect immediately thanks to the city council ruling.

