Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.(Arizona's Family | File image)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane heading to Hawaii had to be diverted after an alleged bomb threat was announced to passengers and crew.

KHNL reports the incident happened on Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight that departed Las Vegas en route to Maui.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, flight 3316 was diverted nearly two hours after takeoff to Oakland.

A flight attendant and others onboard reported receiving a threatening picture that was AirDropped onto their phone regarding a bomb on the plane.

A passenger on board said that after landing in Oakland an officer boarded the plane along with police K-9s to search the cabin and items on the plane.

Authorities didn’t announce any immediate arrests.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Ignaciao Acevedo, 31, arrested for firing a gun within Jonesboro city limits
Man arrested for firing gun in city limits

Latest News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the intersection of Main Street and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury blocking Johnson Avenue
Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure