Students host memorial blood drive in honor of late teacher

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westside High School honored a late teacher Thursday. Students with the Air Force JROTC program hosted the Terri Tyner Memorial Blood Drive.

The blood drive was the first of five such events for the 2023-24 school year. Chase Coffman is going into 11th grade, but he’s set to graduate a year early. Despite his age, he has now donated one gallon of blood to the American Red Cross.

“I think it honors her a bunch because she would come up to me and say thank you every time I donated. Because every time she went for a blood transfusion, there was a chance it would be mine,” Coffman said.

He started donating when Tyner was going through blood transfusions. Often, when she would show up to her appointments, there wouldn’t be enough blood for her procedure.

So her students started this blood drive.

Now, it continues in her honor to help others that may be in a similar situation.

Jerrica Fox with the Red Cross says the organization is facing a critical shortage of blood across the country.

“We typically see low donor turnout in the summer. People are busy, on vacation, and we have several holidays. But the (shortage of) 26,000 (units) in May, we typically don’t see that. We usually don’t notice a decline until the 4th of July,” Fox said. “We are experiencing something we haven’t in a long time.”

So, these students are doing their part to help address that need. For some, it has very personal ties.

“I had her as my algebra teacher. We were close. Our class was the most fun. Sometimes she would dance with us, and we would just have a blast with her,” Coffman said.

“This means a lot to the students, but a lot to me too because my mother had breast cancer,” said Cole Carter, an incoming senior. “Seeing that Mrs. Tyner went through this, too, I got to connect with her on a different level.”

He said it is an honor to help keep Tyner’s legacy alive through the event.

As an incentive, the Red Cross is offering a free American Red Cross Dry Bag and a $15 gift card to everyone who donates blood this July. For those who are on the fence about donating, both Fox and Carter have simple messages.

“One hour of your day could save someone’s life,” Fox said.

“If they do have these fears, I’ll conquer them with them,” Carter said. “I’ll do it with them every step of the way.”

If you missed the first drive, Westside High School will host four more over the next 10 months. They will be Sep. 6, Nov. 8, Jan. 17, and April 7. To sign up to donate blood any time, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

