TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury blocking Johnson Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An afternoon crash has stalled traffic at one busy Jonesboro intersection.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Avenue.

The Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 said injuries were reported.

The inside westbound lane of Johnson Avenue is blocked.

Motorists are urged to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.

