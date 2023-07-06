Energy Alert
Road reopends after two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro

Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash
Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 6.

According to dispatch, the crash happened on 300 North Airport Road between two SUVs.

The northbound lane was temporarily shut down.

No word on injuries at this time, although first responders have been working to extract people from one of the vehicles.

As of 6 p.m. the road has been reopened.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as new information becomes available.

