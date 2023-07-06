West Memphis DE/TE Marquaze Parker commits to Cincinnati

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Football Friday Night standout gets a Big 12 opportunity.

West Memphis defensive end Marquaze Parker committed to Cincinnati Wednesday evening. He impressed the Bearcats in a June camp. The 3-star prospect also had offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, UCA, UAPB, UNLV, SEMO, and UT Martin.

Parker plays both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils. He recorded 17 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022, also caught touchdowns on offense lining up at tight end and H-Back.

