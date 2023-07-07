2 arrested after police find a pound of meth
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people after they said they found approximately one pound of methamphetamine in a Pocahontas home.
Police conducted a search warrant on June 21 at a home on South Park Street belonging to 40-year-old Brandon Swann.
During the search, according to a Friday news release, officers found approximately one pound of meth.
Officers arrested Swann and 34-year-old Danny Isreal of Ravenden, who was also at the residence at the time of the search.
Swann is charged with the following:
- Trafficking of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a drug premises
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Proximity to certain facilities
Isreal is charged with:
- Trafficking of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Fleeing on foot
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.