2 arrested after police find a pound of meth

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people after they said they found approximately one pound of methamphetamine in a Pocahontas home.

Police conducted a search warrant on June 21 at a home on South Park Street belonging to 40-year-old Brandon Swann.

During the search, according to a Friday news release, officers found approximately one pound of meth.

Officers arrested Swann and 34-year-old Danny Isreal of Ravenden, who was also at the residence at the time of the search.

Swann is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a drug premises
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Proximity to certain facilities
Isreal is charged with:

  • Trafficking of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Fleeing on foot

