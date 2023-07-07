2 arrested after police find a pound of meth

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people after they said they found approximately one pound of methamphetamine in a Pocahontas home.

Police conducted a search warrant on June 21 at a home on South Park Street belonging to 40-year-old Brandon Swann.

During the search, according to a Friday news release, officers found approximately one pound of meth.

Officers arrested Swann and 34-year-old Danny Isreal of Ravenden, who was also at the residence at the time of the search.

After conducting a search warrant, Pocahontas police discovered approximately one pound of methamphetamine. (Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

Swann is charged with the following:

Trafficking of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug premises

Tampering with physical evidence

Proximity to certain facilities

Isreal is charged with:

Trafficking of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tampering with physical evidence

Fleeing on foot

