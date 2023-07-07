2023 State of A-State: Men’s Golf
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State of A-State continues. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State sports.
Men’s Golf looks to build off of another successful season. A-State won 2 tournaments in the 2022-23 season and recorded 5 top five finishes. Mike Hagen’s pack experienced postseason play in the inaugural National Golf Invitational.
2023 State of A-State
Men’s Golf
