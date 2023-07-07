Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 State of A-State: Men’s Golf

The State of A-State is summer profiles on several Arkansas State sports.
The State of A-State is summer profiles on several Arkansas State sports.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State of A-State continues. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State sports.

Men’s Golf looks to build off of another successful season. A-State won 2 tournaments in the 2022-23 season and recorded 5 top five finishes. Mike Hagen’s pack experienced postseason play in the inaugural National Golf Invitational.

2023 State of A-State

Men’s Golf

Women’s Golf

Volleyball

Men’s Basketball

Football

Women’s Soccer

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookland police arrested Aaron and Tina Gibson after investigators said they found an elderly...
Couple arrested for locking man with Alzheimer’s inside home
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro
Agnes Zeeb, 80, was last seen around noon Wednesday, July 5, at her home on Christopher Lane in...
Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for Poplar Bluff woman
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the intersection of Main Street and...
Crash with injury on Johnson Avenue

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Mike Hagen on golf camp, new signees, roster & upcoming schedule
USA Basketball logo
Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis, Jaren Jackson Jr. headline Team USA FIBA World Cup squad
Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class
Malvern TE Kealen Juniel commits to Arkansas State
Malvern TE Kealen Juniel commits to Arkansas State