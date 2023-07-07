A-State mourns passing of longtime theatre director

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is remembering the life of former Director of Theatre Bob Simpson.

The university will light the Dean B. Ellis Library clock tower red on Friday evening, July 7, in remembrance of Simpson and his legacy.

A-State said in a news release that Simpson joined the Department of Theatre faculty in 1983 and retired in 2016 upon his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

Simpson served as Chair of the Department of Theatre and Director of the Fowler Center and even received the A-State Faculty Achievement Award for Service in 2000.

According to the obituary, Simpson died peacefully on the morning of June 29 with his wife of 25 years, Molly, and his mother, Alcyon Simpson by his side.

A visitation will be held for Simpon at 1 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Emerson Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service, “For the Love of Bob,” at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the A-State Department of Theatre Scholarship Fund.

