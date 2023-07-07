Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State mourns passing of longtime theatre director

Arkansas State University is remembering the life of former Director of Theatre Bob Simpson.
Arkansas State University is remembering the life of former Director of Theatre Bob Simpson.(Arkansas State University)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is remembering the life of former Director of Theatre Bob Simpson.

The university will light the Dean B. Ellis Library clock tower red on Friday evening, July 7, in remembrance of Simpson and his legacy.

A-State said in a news release that Simpson joined the Department of Theatre faculty in 1983 and retired in 2016 upon his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

Simpson served as Chair of the Department of Theatre and Director of the Fowler Center and even received the A-State Faculty Achievement Award for Service in 2000.

According to the obituary, Simpson died peacefully on the morning of June 29 with his wife of 25 years, Molly, and his mother, Alcyon Simpson by his side.

A visitation will be held for Simpon at 1 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Emerson Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service, “For the Love of Bob,” at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the A-State Department of Theatre Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookland police arrested Aaron and Tina Gibson after investigators said they found an elderly...
Couple arrested for locking man with Alzheimer’s inside home
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro
Agnes Zeeb, 80, was last seen around noon Wednesday, July 5, at her home on Christopher Lane in...
Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for Poplar Bluff woman
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the intersection of Main Street and...
Crash with injury on Johnson Avenue

Latest News

Furry Friday: Gladiolus
Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro
The American Queen was docked in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday, June 29.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest