ADC searching Osceola for escapee

The Arkansas Department of Corrections and local police are searching for an inmate who ran...
The Arkansas Department of Corrections and local police are searching for an inmate who ran from the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections and local police are searching for an inmate who ran from the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center.

According to a Friday news release, 32-year-old Joshua Harris was taking out the trash around 1:30 p.m. July 7 when he ran.

Dina Tyler, a spokesperson for the ADC, said officers are searching the fields near the facility.

Harris is described as being 6′ and weighing 162 pounds. He has tattoos of a cross and Tweety Bird on his right forearm and Tiff on his ring finger.

He is serving a five-year sentence out of Independence County on various drug charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

