Arkansas residents able to apply for home energy assistance program

(PRNewswire)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Energy assistance will be available to Arkansas residents soon. Arkansas’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps lower the energy burden for households in winter and summer.

Summer LIHEAP Assistance will open July 10 and will be available through September 29, 2023. The community-based organization can help with the costs of summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities.

To find out if you qualify, click here.

Once the application opens, the organization suggests applying as soon as possible due to the program’s high demand.

LIHEAP is operated by a network of 15 community-based organizations in Arkansas. The network serves all 75 counties.

Using this map, click on your county to find the community-based organization that services your area. From there, you will be able to find all contact information.

