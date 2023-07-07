Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.

FDNY says a Topview NYC double-decker tour bus crashed into an MTA bus on 1st Avenue and E. 23rd Street in Manhattan around 7 p.m.

Sources told WABC the MTA bus had the right of way when it passed through the intersection on 23rd Street. The tour bus reportedly ran the red light, hitting the MTA bus.

Eighteen people were taken to local hospitals and an additional 63 people were being evaluated at the scene. Firefighters said none of them had life-threatening injuries. Most were said to have suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes, with a few possible broken bones and head injuries.

Some passengers on the double-decker tour bus had to be removed through a window.

An FDNY spokesperson said the number of injured is expected to fluctuate.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south...
Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge
Police Chief Monte Lane confirmed to K8 News that the injuries were a result of a malfunction...
Two hurt after malfunction at fireworks show
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Brookland police arrested Aaron and Tina Gibson after investigators said they found an elderly...
Couple arrested for locking man with Alzheimer’s inside home
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County

Latest News

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks
Dick Sheridan
Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81