Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis, Jaren Jackson Jr. headline Team USA FIBA World Cup squad

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2023 has definitely been the year of Austin Reaves.

The Cedar Ridge alum had a breakout NBA Playoffs with the Lakers and re-signed for $56 million dollars. Now he’ll hoop for his country. Reaves was selected to Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. He averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists for Los Angeles in the regular season. Reaves shined the brightest in the NBA Playoffs. He scored 17 points a night as the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals.

There will be more Natural State on Team USA. Bobby Portis also selected to the World Cup squad. The Razorback great and Little Rock native averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game this past season. Portis was integral to the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship in 2021.

A Memphis Grizzly will wear stars and stripes. Jaren Jackson Junior makes the World Cup squad. He averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks a night. JJJ is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The FIBA World Cup starts August 27th in the Philippines.

