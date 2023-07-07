Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis, Jaren Jackson Jr. headline Team USA FIBA World Cup squad

USA Basketball logo
USA Basketball logo(Source: USA Basketball)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2023 has definitely been the year of Austin Reaves.

The Cedar Ridge alum had a breakout NBA Playoffs with the Lakers and re-signed for $56 million dollars. Now he’ll hoop for his country. Reaves was selected to Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. He averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists for Los Angeles in the regular season. Reaves shined the brightest in the NBA Playoffs. He scored 17 points a night as the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals.

There will be more Natural State on Team USA. Bobby Portis also selected to the World Cup squad. The Razorback great and Little Rock native averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game this past season. Portis was integral to the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship in 2021.

A Memphis Grizzly will wear stars and stripes. Jaren Jackson Junior makes the World Cup squad. He averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks a night. JJJ is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The FIBA World Cup starts August 27th in the Philippines.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookland police arrested Aaron and Tina Gibson after investigators said they found an elderly...
Couple arrested for locking man with Alzheimer’s inside home
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro
Agnes Zeeb, 80, was last seen around noon Wednesday, July 5, at her home on Christopher Lane in...
Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for Poplar Bluff woman
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the intersection of Main Street and...
Crash with injury on Johnson Avenue

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by his teammates after...
Arenado homers, Cardinals pitchers blank Marlins to win and avoid sweep
Valley View junior OF/P Slade Caldwell was named the 2023 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of...
Valley View OF Slade Caldwell to play in MLB HS All-American Game on Friday
Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class
Malvern TE Kealen Juniel commits to Arkansas State
Malvern TE Kealen Juniel commits to Arkansas State