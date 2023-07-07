College football coach makes visit to community event

LUXORA, Ark. (KAIT) - A chance for kids to come out and have fun while also making sure they stay off the streets. That was the purpose of the Kids Event in Luxora which capped off a summer enrichment program.

“We ended on this day, we have all the kids come out in the community, we have the game truck horse rides for the kids,” Freddy Ware said.

Freddy Ware was one of the men who made it all possible as kids got to try a little bit of everything, the event was held at the Charles Strong Recreation Center which meant a lot to his son, Charlie Strong.

“There has been a number of people come up to me today and just talked about hey your father was my coach, my teacher, and I had so much respect for him, and it makes you feel so good,” Strong said.

Strong is the former head football coach at Louisville and Texas and also made a stop in the NFL back in 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A picture of Charlie Strong during his time at Louisville where he went 37-15 over four seasons and leading a Sugar Bowl victory in 2012. (KAIT)

He made the trip back to Luxora where his dad left a lasting impact because he knew that is what he would’ve wanted.

“I know the community is very important to him and to just be out here and see all the different events Freddy Ware and the committee has done, it is unbelievable,” Strong said.

The Batesville native has two children of his own and talked about how important events like this are for youth saying when you give them the chance to be out and about having fun it stops them from doing other things.

“You try to do different community events to keep them off the streets and keep them busy and just to have this and the rec center is so important,” Strong said.

Strong is currently a Defensive Analyst for the University of Alabama and said he tries to make it back to Arkansas as much as possible.

The yearly Kid Event had one of its highest turnouts ever.

