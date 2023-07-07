Energy Alert
Community cleanup hopes to help neighborhoods

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a chance for you to help clean up the streets of Jonesboro, as tomorrow the city is hosting a community cleanup.

Saturday’s cleanup will start at 8 a.m. at the Old Fullness of Joy Church at 3307 Race Street.

This is a monthly cleaning effort that started last year, and Jonesboro Code Enforcement Director Scott Roper said these are so important for the city.

“Oh, they are huge, number one it is very convenient for the people in the neighborhood, number two it saves the city money because we get it at a bulk price and number three it helps beatify Jonesboro,” Proper said.

The event goes until noon, and you can drop off anything from clothing and furniture below there is a full list of what you can and can not put in the bin.

a look at what you can bring to the dumpsters.
a look at what you can bring to the dumpsters.(KAIT)

