Edman to injured list with wrist injury; Cardinals recall Fermín

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman is unable to catch a throw from catcher Willson...
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman is unable to catch a throw from catcher Willson Contreras as San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, right, steals second during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Estrada scored. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With the All-Star break looming after a weekend series on the South Side of Chicago, the Cardinals have opted to give the sore right wrist of utilityman Tommy Edman more time to heal up.

The Cardinals placed Edman on the injured list Friday with right wrist inflammation and recalled infielder José Fermín from Memphis to take Edman’s place on the roster.

Edman was originally scratched from Wednesday’s lineup with wrist soreness but appeared in Thursday’s win over the Marlins. That means the team won’t be able to backdate the injury, but Edman will have the luxury of missing fewer games overall thanks to the upcoming All-Star break. The Cardinals will be off four days next week, Monday through Thursday, during the break.

Fermín will wear No. 35 for the Cardinals and will make his MLB debut the first time he appears in game action. A light-hitting utility infielder, Fermín missed the bulk of the season due to a quad injury. He recently returned to minor-league action and has posted a meager .167/.310/.333 batting line in 29 plate appearances at Triple-A this year.

Edman’s absence should mean more time for Dylan Carlson in center field. Paul DeJong can be expected to continue seeing the bulk of the time at shortstop, though the Cardinals may want to get Fermín’s feet wet this weekend when they take on the White Sox for a three-game set.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

