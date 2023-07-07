July 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another night of beneficial rain across parts of Region 8, and some are waking up to rain showers this morning.

We will see some drying later this morning before another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s, which is below average for this time of year.

Rain chances increase overnight tonight into tomorrow as well.

We could see a few strong storms on Saturday, with the main risk being hail and high winds. Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-80s.

One thing with these rain chances, we could get some beneficial rain all across Region 8.

Rain chances are now looking lower for the first part of next week.

High pressure builds back in next week, which will allow temperatures to climb back into the 90s.

With that being said, rain chances do increase again by the end of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Avoiding concert ticket scams online, find out how they impacted several people here in Region 8.

Two Poinsett County towns are working together to help people save on their sewer system.

Contract talks break down between a major U.S. freight carrier and a union representing the company’s workers, the impacts you could see in receiving goods.

An Arkansas highway is set to be closed starting next week; how can you plan your commute for next week.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

