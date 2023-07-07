Man arrested on child porn charges

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assisted Pocahontas police in arresting a man on suspicion of child pornography.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Blake Nicolasa Searcy on Wednesday, July 5, on a charge of distributing, possessing, or viewing sexual material involving a child, a Class C felony.

According to a Pocahontas Police Department news release, Detective Corporal Trason Johnson, along with the FBI and DHS, conducted a search on June 6 of Searcy’s social media accounts.

“During the course of the search warrant on the social media account, the personnel found search history involving various sexual fetishes and child exploitation,” the release said.

On July 5, officers with the three law enforcement agencies conducted an additional search warrant on Searcy’s home on Vicki Street.

Following the search, officers found Searcy in Jonesboro and took him in for questioning.

“Mr. Searcy admitted to looking up and downloading sexual material that involved children using his cell phone,” the report stated.

A judge signed a search warrant for his phone. The results are still pending.

Searcy is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center, awaiting his next appearance in court.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.