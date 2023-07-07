Missouri Governor Parson signs distracted driving bill; marks the 49th state to ban texting while driving for all ages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson has signed a distracted driving bill into law.

The law goes into effect on August 28th. Officials say if you are holding your phone while driving, you could get pulled over. To start with police will be giving out warnings. But, come 2025, the first offense would come with a fine of $150.

Stephany Bening has her last name on the bill. Her husband was killed in a distracted driving crash a little more than two years ago. He was in the road getting something that had fallen out of his boat when he got hit.

”I’m so stoked as just like, job well done to everyone who’s used their stories to change history,” said Bening.

Bening said she remembers the call moments after the crash.

“My daughter was actually who was with my husband called me and said, something’s happened to Dad, can you come? He’s not coming back,” said Bening.

She said they have been pushing this for two years.

“When the Senate, Republicans and Democrats both decided to join their bills together, I just remember I was actually on vacation, I just sat there and cried,” said Bening.

The bill allows you to use hands-free devices. But you cannot hold your phone to text, scroll, or anything. Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson with AAA, said the punishments can be serious.

“If you cause a crash, and it’s determined that the driver was on their phone, that driver could face misdemeanor or felony charges,” said Chabarria.

Chabarria said Missouri is the 49th state to ban texting while driving for all ages and the 28th state to pass a hands-free law.

“Between 2012 and 2021, there have been nearly 200,000 crashes involving distracted driving,” said Chabarria. “In that same time period, 801 people were killed due to distracted driving in Missouri.”

Bening said she has words for people who think the fine is annoying.

“I would say $150 and not a loss of life is definitely well worth it,” said Bening. “We need to realize when we are driving, we’re driving the most deadliest thing we can, each day when we get behind the wheel.”

Again, penalties won’t be given until 2025. Until then it’s considered an education period to warn and inform drivers. That is the law is for moving vehicles. If you are legally stopped, like at a stop light, you won’t get a ticket.

There are exceptions for EMS, law enforcement, ride-share drivers, and more.

