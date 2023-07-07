Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Online scammers cause ‘Trouble, Trouble, Trouble’ as Swifties hunt for tickets

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour are hard to come by.

Swift takes the stage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City the weekend of July 7-8.

Some in Region 8 are more than “Ready For It,” but others “Should’ve Said No” to online scammers.

The Eras Tour is an ongoing, record-breaking world tour with many fans, also known as Swifties, doing anything for tickets.

Paragould native Mattie Neighbors said trying to purchase a ticket was an all-day affair.

“I personally stayed in line for seven to eight hours,” she said. “All throughout the day I had my laptop on my hip going from class to class on campus.”

Neighbors received her tickets in November 2022, but others were less lucky.

A viewer from Craighead County said a woman named Emily Alex contacted her on Facebook looking to sell two tickets to one of Swift’s shows in Nashville.

After a few hesitant messages, the viewer agreed to the deal and sent Alex $400 via Venmo, but the tickets she purchased were never transferred to her Ticketmaster account.

She said shortly after paying, Alex’s Facebook account was deactivated, and her phone number was blocked, which is when she realized she had been scammed.

The viewer reached out to Venmo to try and get her money back, but they said it didn’t meet their standards for a refund.

If scamming takes place while trying to buy concert tickets, the refund policies vary depending on the site.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookland police arrested Aaron and Tina Gibson after investigators said they found an elderly...
Couple arrested for locking man with Alzheimer’s inside home
Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Agnes Zeeb, 80, was last seen around noon Wednesday, July 5, at her home on Christopher Lane in...
Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for Poplar Bluff woman
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the intersection of Main Street and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury blocking Johnson Avenue

Latest News

Paragould native Mattie Neighbors said trying to purchase a ticket was an all-day affair.
Online scammers cause ‘trouble, trouble, trouble’ as Swifties hunt for tickets
It’s time to empty the shelter!
Empty the Shelter campaign now underway
The American Queen was docked in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday, June 29.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau
Malvern TE Kealen Juniel commits to Arkansas State