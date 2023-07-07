Online scammers cause ‘trouble, trouble, trouble’ as Swifties hunt for tickets

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour are hard to come by.

Swift takes the stage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City the weekend of July 7-8.

Some in Region 8 are more than “Ready For It,” but others “Should’ve Said No” to online scammers.

The Eras Tour is an ongoing, record-breaking world tour with many fans, also known as Swifties, doing anything for tickets.

Paragould native Mattie Neighbors said trying to purchase a ticket was an all-day affair.

“I personally stayed in line for seven to eight hours,” she said. “All throughout the day I had my laptop on my hip going from class to class on campus.”

Neighbors received her tickets in November 2022, but others were less lucky.

A viewer from Craighead County said a woman named Emily Alex contacted her on Facebook looking to sell two tickets to one of Swift’s shows in Nashville.

After a few hesitant messages, the viewer agreed to the deal and sent Alex $400 via Venmo, but the tickets she purchased were never transferred to her Ticketmaster account.

She said shortly after paying, Alex’s Facebook account was deactivated, and her phone number was blocked, which is when she realized she had been scammed.

The viewer reached out to Venmo to try and get her money back, but they said it didn’t meet their standards for a refund.

If scamming takes place while trying to buy concert tickets, the refund policies vary depending on the site.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.