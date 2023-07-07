Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TSA on pace to seize record number of guns, report says

TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded...
TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Wednesday.(Source: TSA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone knows you’re not supposed to bring a gun onto an airplane.

That’s one of the main reasons security checkpoints exist. But it hasn’t stopped thousands of people from trying.

The Transportation Security Administration said it has intercepted more than 3,300 guns this year, 92 percent of them loaded.

If that trend continues, it will exceed 6,600 by the end of the year, which would set a new record. Only 10 years ago, the TSA stopped just over 1,900 guns all year.

That number has been steadily climbing, except in 2020 because of the pandemic.

If you try to bring a gun on an airplane, it will cost you a $1,500 fine, and the TSA said that is rarely lowered on appeal.

It’s legal to travel with a gun. You just have to put it in a checked bag. You also have to tell the airline and make sure it is not loaded.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookland police arrested Aaron and Tina Gibson after investigators said they found an elderly...
Couple arrested for locking man with Alzheimer’s inside home
Traffic on Airport Road in Jonesboro was blocked following a two vehicle crash
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro
The chase ended on State Highway 18 in Needham between Jonesboro and Lake City.
ASP investigating Craighead County chase
Agnes Zeeb, 80, was last seen around noon Wednesday, July 5, at her home on Christopher Lane in...
Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for Poplar Bluff woman
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the intersection of Main Street and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury blocking Johnson Avenue

Latest News

Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident
July 7: What you need to know
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families