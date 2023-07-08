40th Simmons Bank Red Wolves Classic underway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A July tradition continued at Jonesboro Country Club.

The 40th annual Simmons Bank Red Wolves Classic is underway. 196 players make up 98 teams in action. All proceeds this weekend go towards funding the men’s and women’s golf programs.

Several familiar faces are in the field at JCC. Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton is experiencing his first Red Wolves Classic.

“Yeah, it’s great to be out here. I love golf, so any opportunity to combine that with work is a good thing.” Purinton said. “Appreciate Simmons and their partnership and JCC for hosting this event. I didn’t get to play last year, was in my first month or so on the job. It shows how much the community cares about Arkansas State athletics, in particular golf. And our men’s and women’s golf programs have had a ton of success, really good years this past year. Happy with Mike and MJ and the way they run their program. I think the community embraces our golf teams and loves golf in Jonesboro.”

The tournament wraps up on Sunday. You can check out the leaderboard here.

