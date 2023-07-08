A-State football celebrating 50th season of home stadium in 2023

Arkansas State Athletics has announced that as part of its 2023 football season, it will celebrate the 50th season being played inside what is now known as Centennial Bank Stadium. That celebration includes a special commemorative logo, several special promotions, multiple game-day giveaway items and an interactive opportunity for fans to help crown the top game in the facility’s history.

Beginning Monday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m., fans will be asked to take part in a poll to crown the top game in the stadium’s history. A bracket of 16 games was selected and seeded by a panel of media members and A-State historians. The eight first-round matchups will be live through Thursday, July 13. Then, subsequent rounds of the voting will begin each Monday in July, culminating with the finals on July 31, the day before the Red Wolves football team reports for fall camp.

The voting will take place online at AStateRedWolves.com/StadiumPoll. There will also be direct links to the voting site sent out on all of A-State’s official social media channels.

Arkansas State University’s Publications and Creative Services Department created a commemorative logo as part of the 50th season celebration. This logo will be used throughout the season, including on a special collectible cup that will be sold at the Centennial Bank Stadium concessions stands this year.

It will also appear on a pair of promotional items that will be given away at home football games this fall. In total, three 2023 A-State Football home games will feature promotional giveaway items celebrating the 50th season in the stadium. More information on those items, as well as the themes and additional giveaways for all six home games, will be released at a later time.

After playing at Kays Field since 1938, A-Sate moved into its new 16,000-seat stadium ahead of the 1974 campaign. In the 49 seasons since, the stadium has undergone several additions and renovations to get to its current capacity of 30,382. Along the way, it has been known as Indian Stadium, ASU Stadium and Liberty Bank Stadium before becoming Centennial Bank Stadium ahead of the 2014 season.

Season tickets for the 2023 campaign, which features the first three-game September home stand in program history, are available now at AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets. This includes a special Family 4 Pack, which is four season tickets on the stadium’s Upper East side for just $149.

