Arkansas State Board of Education votes to take over Marvell-Elaine School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Board of Education made an emergency decision Friday to place the Marvell-Elaine School District under state authority.

According to KARK-TV in Little Rock, the board voted to permanently remove the district’s board of directors and superintendent.

State officials said the move would allow the district to go ahead with a contract with the Friendship Education Foundation. The contract would turn over all operations to the company.

The district was allowed to enter the contract with the private education company under the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

However, a Pulaski County Judge’s decision to not allow the LEARNS Act to take effect until August 1 put those plans on hold.

State officials emphasized that a decision needed to be made Friday so the district knew how to move forward until the LEARNS Act takes effect.

More on this story can be found on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.