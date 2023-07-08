Coffee shop welcomes man’s best friend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Story Coffee House held its inaugural “Dogs Days of Summer” event on Saturday.

Lindsey Spencer is one of the store’s owners, she said the store has a patio that she wanted to share with others.

“There’s not that many green spaces here and we’re really proud of our patio so we wanted to let people know that they can bring their dogs,” she said.

The event brought several dog owners and their dogs to the coffee shop’s patio. They enjoyed live music and games for their four-legged friends.

“People are more willing to talk to other people when they both have dogs. Dogs are just a beautiful way to connect people and that’s what Story is all about is community and connection,” she said.

Normally, pupaccinos are complementary at Story Coffee House, on Saturday, they were $2. That’s because all the proceeds were given to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, which also brought some puppies that could be adopted.

“We also wanted to do this to support a non-profit,” she said. “We’ve already thought of some things that we can add to next year.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.